Eight injured in knife attack by Nigerian in Mumbai

Representative image. Pic/Istock

At least eight persons were injured in a knife attack by a 50-year-old Nigerian national near Churchgate area of south Mumbai on Wednesday, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Tata Garden near Parsi Well in the evening, when a Nigerian identified as John pulled out a knife and attacked passersby, an official said.

The police were alerted about the incident, following which a team overpowered the man and disarmed him, he said.

