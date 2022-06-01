Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Eight injured in knife attack by Nigerian in Mumbai

Eight injured in knife attack by Nigerian in Mumbai

Updated on: 01 June,2022 08:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The incident took place at Tata Garden near Parsi Well in the evening, when a Nigerian identified as John pulled out a knife and attacked passersby

Eight injured in knife attack by Nigerian in Mumbai

Representative image. Pic/Istock


At least eight persons were injured in a knife attack by a 50-year-old Nigerian national near Churchgate area of south Mumbai on Wednesday, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Tata Garden near Parsi Well in the evening, when a Nigerian identified as John pulled out a knife and attacked passersby, an official said.




The police were alerted about the incident, following which a team overpowered the man and disarmed him, he said.


