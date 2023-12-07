A court in Mumbai on Thursday granted interim bail to Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case accused activist Surendra Gadling to attend the marriage of a relative in Nagpur

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Elgar Parishad case: Activist Surendra Gadling gets temporary bail to attend relative's marriage x 00:00

A court in Mumbai on Thursday granted interim bail to Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case accused activist Surendra Gadling to attend the marriage of a relative in Nagpur.

Special court judge Rajesh Katariya allowed Gadling's plea for temporary bail from December 25, 2023 to January 2, 2024 for attending the wedding on furnishing a personal recognizance (PR) bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of the same amount.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court directed him to furnish details of his journey from Mumbai to Nagpur to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The court asked him not to tamper with the prosecution evidence and also directed that he shall not contact any of the witnesses for any purpose.

The applicant shall surrender his passport, if any, the court added.

Gadling and other activists were booked in connection with provocative speeches that were allegedly delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, triggering violence at Koregaon Bhima village on the outskirts of Pune city the next day on January 1, 2018.

The Pune police had claimed that the conclave was backed by Maoists. The NIA later took over the probe into the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!