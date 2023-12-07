Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli residents want polluting cement plant to go
Siddhivinayak racket: FIR against 3, trust promises hassle-free darshan for devotees
TV actor Bhupinder Singh arrested for allegedly firing at his neighbours
Mumbai: Water tank collapse forces evacuation of 75 families!
Mumbai: Three DN Nagar cops booked for abetting suicide by Firozabad police
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Elgar Parishad case Activist Surendra Gadling gets temporary bail to attend relatives marriage

Elgar Parishad case: Activist Surendra Gadling gets temporary bail to attend relative's marriage

Updated on: 07 December,2023 08:55 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

A court in Mumbai on Thursday granted interim bail to Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case accused activist Surendra Gadling to attend the marriage of a relative in Nagpur

Elgar Parishad case: Activist Surendra Gadling gets temporary bail to attend relative's marriage

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Elgar Parishad case: Activist Surendra Gadling gets temporary bail to attend relative's marriage
x
00:00

A court in Mumbai on Thursday granted interim bail to Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case accused activist Surendra Gadling to attend the marriage of a relative in Nagpur.


Special court judge Rajesh Katariya allowed Gadling's plea for temporary bail from December 25, 2023 to January 2, 2024 for attending the wedding on furnishing a personal recognizance (PR) bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of the same amount.


The court directed him to furnish details of his journey from Mumbai to Nagpur to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).


The court asked him not to tamper with the prosecution evidence and also directed that he shall not contact any of the witnesses for any purpose.

The applicant shall surrender his passport, if any, the court added.

Gadling and other activists were booked in connection with provocative speeches that were allegedly delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, triggering violence at Koregaon Bhima village on the outskirts of Pune city the next day on January 1, 2018.

The Pune police had claimed that the conclave was backed by Maoists. The NIA later took over the probe into the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you have a fixed sleep-wake cycle?
maharashtra mumbai crime news mumbai pune news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK