Employees of jewellery shop in Mumbai arrested for stealing ornaments worth Rs 24.5 lakh

Employees of jewellery shop in Mumbai arrested for stealing ornaments worth Rs 24.5 lakh

Updated on: 09 December,2024 10:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

In October, the duo stopped going to the shop. When the complainant tried to reach the accused on their phones, they were switched off. Suspecting something was wrong, the complainant audited the jewellery in the shop

The Malad Police in Mumbai have arrested two people for their alleged involvement in the theft of jewellery worth Rs 24 lakh. The accused — Budho Sheikh and Kalej Shaikh — produced in court. The duo have been sent to police custody till December 16.


The complainant is a Malad resident, who operates a jewelry-making business. The duo, both aged 25, had been employed at his shop since April. In October, they stopped going to the shop. When the complainant tried to reach the accused on their mobile phones, they were switched off. Suspecting something was wrong, the complainant audited the jewellery in the shop and discovered that ornaments worth Rs 24.5 lakh were missing.


He then immediately approached the Malad Police, who registered a case against the two accused and launched a search operation to arrest them. On December 5, using various leads, Mumbai Police traced the two accused to their hometown in West Bengal. They both knew each other from before, the police said. After a thorough interrogation, they allegedly confessed to the theft, following which the two were brought to Mumbai and produced in court the next day.


 

