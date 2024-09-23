Breaking News
FDA raids Ghatkopar food firm for misbranding, seizes 470 kg fat spread

Updated on: 23 September,2024 11:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

In the raid a seizure of 470 kg of fat spread was sezied valuing over Rs 1.12 lakh, an official said



Representational Pic/File/iStock

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Mumbai and crime branch Unit 3, raided a food firm for allegedly misbranding and seized 470 kilograms of fat spread, the officials said on Monday.


The raid was conducted at the food firm located on Gaodevi Road near Gavdevi Mandir in Ghatkopar West.



"In the raid a seizure of 470 kg of fat spread was sezied valuing over Rs 1.12 lakh," an official said.


The action was prompted by concerns over misbranding of the food product, which violates food safety regulations, he said.

The FDA's Food Safety Officer, S. S. Sawant, led the operation under the guidance of P. A. Vishe, Assistant Commissioner of Zone 8, and Joint Commissioner M. N. Chaudhary and the officials of Mumbai Crime Branch, a press statement said.

 

