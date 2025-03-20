Vicky Kaushal-starrer film Chhaava was released across India on February 14

A still from film Chhaava. File Pic

Actor Vicky Kaushal-starrer film Chhaava was leaked online with around 1,818 links on different digital platforms following which the Mumbai Police has launched a probe after receiving an official complaint in the matter, an official said on Thursday.

The film was released across India on February 14, 2025.

According to the police, a case has been filed regarding illegal online distribution of the Hindi film Chhaava. The complaint was made by Rajat Rahul Haksar, the CEO of August Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., who is representing the anti-piracy agency appointed by Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd.

The police said that Haksar reported that the movie was illegally circulated through 1,818 internet links on various digital platforms, which violated copyright laws and harmed the film's theatrical distribution. The unauthorised release of the movie has had a huge impact on its commercial success.

"A case has been registered at the South Cyber Police Station under Sections 316(2) and 308(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 51, 63, and 65A of the Copyright Act, and Section 6AA of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 (Amendment 2023). The case also includes offenses under Sections 43 and 66 of the Information Technology Act," said an official from Mumbai Crime Branch.

The official said that a probe into the matter was underway.