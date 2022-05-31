Former Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai

Breaking News
Updated on: 31 May,2022 09:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Monday transferred Sameer Wankhede, the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer who previously arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drug case last year, to Chennai

Sameer Wankhede. Pic/Atul Kamble


Former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal director Sameer Wankhede was transferred from Mumbai to Chennai on Monday evening.

On the morning of May 30, Wankhede had tweeted, "I don't harp on the negative because if you do, then there's no progression. There's no forward movement. You got to always look on the bright side of things, and we are in control. Like, you have control over the choices you make."


