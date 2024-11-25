Breaking News
Four booked for extortion attempt posing as journalists in Thane

Updated on: 25 November,2024 01:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Four individuals in Thane have been booked for extortion after posing as journalists and demanding Rs 2 lakh from a tempo driver and his family. One suspect has been arrested, and a search for the others is ongoing

Four individuals have been booked for allegedly posing as journalists and attempting to extort Rs 2 lakh from a tempo driver and his family in Ulhasnagar town, Maharashtra, police said on Monday.


The police have already apprehended one of the suspects, while a search is ongoing for the remaining three, including a woman, in connection with the extortion attempt that occurred on November 22, an official confirmed. Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Penal Code), including extortion, criminal trespass, and criminal intimidation, the official added.


According to the police, the accused allegedly intercepted the tempo in Ulhasnagar Camp No. 4 during the early hours of November 22. Posing as journalists, they falsely accused the driver of transporting illegal gutka (a chewable tobacco product) and threatened to publish a damaging report unless he paid them Rs 2 lakh. When the driver refused to comply with their demands, the suspects reportedly escalated their threats.


The accused, identified as Chandrabushan Vishwakarma (35), Sudham Kharkhar (50), and Abishek Shigwan (32), all residents of Thane, along with Minal Pawar (45) from Dombivli, allegedly proceeded to the driver's house. There, they assaulted his family and reiterated their demand for the extortion money, according to the police.

The victim, feeling intimidated, filed a complaint with the police, who swiftly took action. Following the complaint, one of the suspects was apprehended, and investigations are currently underway.

The incident highlights a disturbing trend of individuals exploiting their perceived authority as journalists to intimidate and extort money from unsuspecting individuals. The police have promised to take strict action against the perpetrators and ensure justice for the victim and his family.

Further details about the case are awaited as the investigation continues, according to PTI reports.

(With inputs from PTI) 

