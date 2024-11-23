Breaking News
Uncle held for murder of 3-year-old in Ulhasnagar, claims it was an accident

Updated on: 23 November,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Accused says he accidentally hit child causing her to fall on marble floor

Hill line police with the 36-year-old accused. Pics/Navneet Barhate

The Hill Line police in Ulhasnagar have apprehended a 36-year-old man for allegedly killing his niece while under the influence of alcohol. According to the officials, the accused attempted to destroy evidence by burning the body. Initially, he gave unsatisfactory answers during questioning but later confessed to the crime. The incident came to light on November 21 when the half-burnt body of a three-year-old girl was discovered near bushes behind the Hill Line police station. Following his confession, the police arrested the girl’s maternal uncle, who admitted to trying to conceal the crime.


The body was found at a dump yard behind the police station.
According to the police the man, who was drunk at the time, was playing with the child in Ulhasnagar’s Camp 5 area. “The uncle claimed he accidentally hit the girl, causing her to hit her head on the marble floor, which led to her death. He insisted there was no foul intention. Panicking, he attempted to burn the body to destroy evidence on November 20. The body was found the next day and sent to JJ Hospital for a post-mortem,” said a police officer.


The child was reported missing by her parents on November 18, leading to the filing of a kidnapping case. The police launched a manhunt, but it wasn’t until November 21 that her body was found behind the police station.

The accused, his wife, and a friend had initially joined efforts to search for the child. “The uncle even instructed his friend to check the bushes near the police station. When asked why he suggested that location, his responses raised suspicion,” a police officer said. He later confessed. “He admitted his involvement, and we verified his location using call data records. The post-mortem confirmed there was no sexual assault,” the officer added.

Nine special teams led by DCP Sachin Gore worked on the case, arresting the accused on the day the body was found. Both victim and accused lived in Prem Nagar, Ulhasnagar.

