Gangster Guru Satam's son, nephew convicted in 2014 extortion case

Updated on: 26 May,2022 10:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

Special judge RR Bhosale, who convicted the duo, will pronounce the quantum of sentence on May 30

A special court here on Wednesday convicted the son and nephew of fugitive gangster Guru Satam in connection with an extortion case registered in 2014.

Satam's son Bhushan and nephew Narhari were found guilty by the court of offences committed under relevant provisions of the IPC and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for being part of an organised crime syndicate and conspiracy to extort money from a builder eight years ago.




Special judge RR Bhosale, who convicted the duo, will pronounce the quantum of sentence on May 30. As per the prosecution, an employee of the complainant in the case, a real estate developer, received a call on November 26, 2014. The caller introduced himself as an aide of Satam and sought money from the builder.


