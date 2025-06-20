During the trial, Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hirey told the court that Assistant Municipal Commissioner Kalpita Pimple was leading a drive to clear encroachment in August 2021 when Yadav attacked her with a sharp object, severing her three fingers

A court in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday sentenced a hawker to seven years in jail for attacking a woman civic official during an anti-encroachment drive in the city in 2021, reported news agency PTI.

In his order, Additional Sessions Judge AS Bhagwat said the prosecution had proved all charges, including an attempt to murder, against the convict, Amarjitsingh Shivshankar Yadav, alias Amarjit Yadav, beyond reasonable doubt, reported PTI.

During the trial, Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hirey told the court that Assistant Municipal Commissioner Kalpita Pimple was leading a drive to clear encroachment in August 2021 when Yadav attacked her with a sharp object, severing her three fingers, reported PTI.

Hirey said that if Pimple had not raised her hands to protect herself, the attack might have proved fatal. Yadav had also threatened the other members of the civic team, including Pimple's security guard, and assaulted some of them, he told the court.

The court examined 21 witnesses during the trial.

Hirey indicated he might appeal for a longer sentence.

"After reading the full judgment, we will decide our further course of action. However, prima facie the sentence of seven years for the crime is insufficient," he said.

