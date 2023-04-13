Breaking News
History sheeter held in Thane for chain snatching; gold worth Rs 4.5 lakh recovered

Updated on: 13 April,2023 06:01 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The arrest of the 23-year-old man, part of the infamous "Irani gang" here, has led to the solving of eight cases registered in Kapurbawadi, Naupada and Kalwa police stations, Crime Branch senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A man allegedly involved in several chain snatching incidents in Thane district and adjoining areas was arrested, a police official said on Thursday.


The arrest of the 23-year-old man, part of the infamous "Irani gang" here, has led to the solving of eight cases registered in Kapurbawadi, Naupada and Kalwa police stations, Crime Branch senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said.



He said 70 grams of gold worth Rs 4.5 lakh had been recovered from the accused.

