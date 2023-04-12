Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three held for killing shop owner in Thane

Updated on: 12 April,2023 12:40 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Representational Pic


Police have arrested three persons for allegedly strangling to death a solar products shop owner and dumping the body in a forest in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.


The victim, Sachin Mhamane (46), and his wife had reprimanded a man employed at their shop in Titwala area for being irregular in his work, Kalyan taluka police station's senior inspector Jitendra Thakur said.



On April 6, the angry employee called Mhamane to Dahagaon area for a business deal. The employee and two of his friends, all in the age group of 22 to 25 years, allegedly strangled the shop owner to death and dumped the body in a forest there, he said.


After the victim did not return home, his family lodged a missing person's complaint with local police.

During the search, the police found the victim's car abandoned on road in Dahagaon on April 8. They also found his decomposed body in the forest the next day, the official said.

The post-mortem confirmed the death due to strangulation following which the police registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence, he said.

The police team worked on various leads and nabbed the three accused on Tuesday, the official said.

The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), he added.

