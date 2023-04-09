Mumbai: YouTuber, two others held for cheating woman looking for food online

Mumbai Police said, while investigating the case, the police located the suspects involved in the crime and a team of police officials nabbed them. The trio are natives of Jharkhand

Mumbai Police on Sunday said that it arrested three people including a YouTuber for allegedly cheating a 53-year-old woman from south Mumbai while she was looking to order food online.

According to the police, the victim, in her complaint to the Gamdevi Police on January 7 told the police that she gets her food from a 'dabbawala' but on January 5 her routine dabbawala was not coming to deliver food, it was then she began to look for an option online and found a number on a search engine.

The police said, in her complaint, the woman told the police that when she contacted the number, the person on the other end asked her to register on their website through a link he would send her and she would need to pay Rs. 5. She followed his instructions and made the payment but sometime later she received back Rs. 5, upon enquiring, the person told her that her order was cancelled and hence she had received her money back.

She further said that on January 7, she received a message saying that Rs. 89,000 was deducted from her bank account, it was then she realised that she was cheated by a cyber fraudster. She then visited the Gamdevi Police in south Mumbai and lodged an FIR in the matter. An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act was registered by the police, the police said.

"The police had been investigating the matter and had been probing the available technical clues to trace the culprits," an official said.

The police said, while investigating the case, the police finally located the suspects involved in the crime and a team of police officials nabbed them. The trio are natives of Jharkhand.

The three people arrested in the matter were identified as Santosh Kumar Mandal, 29, a YouTuber and his accomplice Nageshwar Thakur, 29, a labourer and Ritesh Mandal. All three suspects are residents of Dhumka in Jharkhand. They have been placed under arrest and further investigations in the case are going on, the police said.