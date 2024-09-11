The awareness campaigns, which were planned and carried out at many city schools extensively in the years 2007–2008, gradually lost their appeal. But, after two young girls in a Badlapur school were allegedly sexually assaulted by a cleaning staff member last month, they have been given new life.

Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

Earlier this month, over 100 students from a school in the Pydhonie area of south Mumbai participated in an important awareness programme organised by the Nirbhaya Squad of Mumbai Police, a dedicated team of police officials, especially women cops to attend complaints from women in the city. The event mainly focussed on 'Good Touch, Bad Touch' taught young students about the importance of knowing about the boundaries and appropriate behaviour from a person towards them.