Breaking News
Kirit Somaiya declines BJP's campaign committee appointment
Two killed in house collapse, roads inundated amid heavy showers in Gondia
Opposition slams govt on crash involving car owned by BJP leader's son
BMC relaxes educational criteria for post of executive assistants
Mumbai Customs, DRI destroy drugs worth around Rs 177 crore
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > How Mumbai Polices Police Didi initiative spreads good touch bad touch education in schools and uncovers sexual assault cases

How Mumbai Police’s ‘Police Didi’ initiative spreads ‘good touch, bad touch‘ education in schools and uncovers sexual assault cases

Premium

Updated on: 11 September,2024 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

The awareness campaigns, which were planned and carried out at many city schools extensively in the years 2007–2008, gradually lost their appeal. But, after two young girls in a Badlapur school were allegedly sexually assaulted by a cleaning staff member last month, they have been given new life.

How Mumbai Police’s ‘Police Didi’ initiative spreads ‘good touch, bad touch‘ education in schools and uncovers sexual assault cases

Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

Earlier this month, over 100 students from a school in the Pydhonie area of south Mumbai participated in an important awareness programme organised by the Nirbhaya Squad of Mumbai Police, a dedicated team of police officials, especially women cops to attend complaints from women in the city. The event mainly focussed on 'Good Touch, Bad Touch' taught young students about the importance of knowing about the boundaries and appropriate behaviour from a person towards them.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai crime news mumbai police sexual crime badlapur mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK