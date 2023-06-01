Gold ornaments worth rupees 2.62 cr robbed from Hyderabad jeweller in Mumbai

Posing as officials of Delhi Crime Branch, unknown persons have robbed a Hyderabad jeweller in Mumbai of gold ornaments worth rupees 2.62 crores

Following the incident, Mumbai Police has booked four unknown persons for the robbery. The incident took place in Sion.

The complainant Hariram Dhanaram Ghotia, a resident of Hyderabad’s Telangana informed the officials at Sion Police Station that he was works in India Mart Jewelers at Hyderabad. He had come to Mumbai with gold biscuits and old golden ornaments worth rupees 2.62 crores.

"As soon as he got down at Highway apartment in Sion to proceed to BKC, a white colored Innova car halted near him. They showed him an I card describing themselves as officials of Delhi Crime Branch and asked him to sit inside the car,” a police official from the Sion Police station said.

He was taken to Bhiwandi and beaten by four persons. All the jewellery and golden biscuits were snatched from him and he was pushed out of car.

“As per the complaint, we have registered an offence against unknown persons for robbery under relevant sections of the law,” DCP (Zone 4) Prashant Kadam said.