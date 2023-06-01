Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay wants more rural girls in STEM
Vande Bharat trains can handle flooding and steep inclines, says Central Railway
Mumbai: JJ doctors go on indefinite strike
Now, a tunnel link road from Turbhe to Kharghar
Mumbai’s most expensive bed in Arthur Road jail
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Gold ornaments worth rupees 262 cr robbed from Hyderabad jeweller in Mumbai

Gold ornaments worth rupees 2.62 cr robbed from Hyderabad jeweller in Mumbai

Updated on: 01 June,2023 10:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

Posing as officials of Delhi Crime Branch, unknown persons have robbed a Hyderabad jeweller in Mumbai of gold ornaments worth rupees 2.62 crores

Gold ornaments worth rupees 2.62 cr robbed from Hyderabad jeweller in Mumbai

Representative Picture/iStock

Listen to this article
Gold ornaments worth rupees 2.62 cr robbed from Hyderabad jeweller in Mumbai
x
00:00

Posing as officials of Delhi Crime Branch, unknown persons have robbed a Hyderabad jeweller in Mumbai of gold ornaments worth rupees 2.62 crores.


Following the incident, Mumbai Police has booked four unknown persons for the robbery. The incident took place in Sion.


The complainant Hariram Dhanaram Ghotia, a resident of Hyderabad’s Telangana informed the officials at Sion Police Station that he was works in India Mart Jewelers at Hyderabad. He had come to Mumbai with gold biscuits and old golden ornaments worth rupees 2.62 crores.


"As soon as he got down at Highway apartment in Sion to proceed to BKC, a white colored Innova car halted near him. They showed him an I card describing themselves as officials of Delhi Crime Branch and asked him to sit inside the car,” a police official from the Sion Police station said.

Also read: Poonawala used to beat, then apologise to Shraddha Walkar, her brother tells court

He was taken to Bhiwandi and beaten by four persons. All the jewellery and golden biscuits were snatched from him and he was pushed out of car.

“As per the complaint, we have registered an offence against unknown persons for robbery under relevant sections of the law,” DCP (Zone 4) Prashant Kadam said.

Do you think there has been a recent rise in cold-blooded murders?
mumbai mumbai crime news Crime News news maharashtra sion hyderabad

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK