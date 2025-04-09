The Mumbai Customs officials on April 6 apprehended a passenger, who arrived from Bangkok at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and seized from him hydroponic weed weighing 9.532 kilograms

In two separate operations, the Customs department arrested three passengers from the Mumbai International Airport and seized from them hydroponic weed worth Rs 9.53 crore and gold pieces valued at Rs 53.83 lakh, officials said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

The Mumbai Customs officials on April 6 apprehended a passenger, who arrived from Bangkok at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and seized from him hydroponic weed weighing 9.532 kilograms, an official said, reported PTI.

The contraband was concealed in the trolley bag of the passenger, he said.

In another case, two passengers travelling from Dubai to Mumbai were arrested for smuggling 21-karat crude gold in the form of pieces, weighing 789 grams, he said, reported PTI.

The gold was concealed in their undergarments, he said.

Nigerian national held with MD drug valued more than Rs 80 lakh

In another case, police arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly possessing a banned Mephedrone drug valued at Rs 80.4 lakh in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on April 5, reported PTI.

Police seized 402 grams of Mephedrone (MD) from the accused, identified as Ifeanni Nwafor, on April 3. He is currently residing in the Rehmat Nagar area of Nallasopara, reported PTI.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

"We are investigating the source of the seized drugs and trying to identify the network involved, including who the accused was planning to sell the contraband to," a police officer said.

Two held with mephedrone worth Rs 65,000 in Nashik

Two persons were arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 65,000 in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Based on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics cell intercepted the accused when they arrived to sell the contraband at Nandur Naka on Friday night, an official said.

He said that 13 gm of MD worth Rs 65,000 was recovered from the duo.

A case has been registered against the accused, Jai Phirke (25) and Ankush Shantaram Chaudhari (24), under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985, and further investigations were underway, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)