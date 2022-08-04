Breaking News
In major drug haul, Mumbai police seize more than 700 kg mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore, five held

Updated on: 04 August,2022 01:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to the reports, this is one of the biggest drug hauls by the city police in recent times

More than 700 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore was seized following a raid by the Mumbai Police at a drug manufacturing unit in Nalasopara of Palghar district, and arrested five persons, an official said on Thursday according to the PTI.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch conducted the raid at the unit.


"The action was carried out based on specific inputs. The ANC team raided the premises, during which it found that mephedrone, a banned drug, was being manufactured," he said.

"While four of the accused were arrested in Mumbai, one person was held in Nalasopara," the official said.

This is one of the biggest drug hauls by the city police in recent times, he added.

Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant a psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. 

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

