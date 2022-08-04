In major drug haul, Mumbai police seize more than 700 kg mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore, five held

According to the reports, this is one of the biggest drug hauls by the city police in recent times

Representative image

More than 700 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore was seized following a raid by the Mumbai Police at a drug manufacturing unit in Nalasopara of Palghar district, and arrested five persons, an official said on Thursday according to the PTI.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch conducted the raid at the unit.

Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police seized 703 kg of MD drug from Nalasopara area. The seized drug consignment is worth around Rs 1400 crores. Five drug peddlers arrested: Datta Nalawade, DCP Anti-Narcotics Cell pic.twitter.com/gX4h6hYwbH — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

"The action was carried out based on specific inputs. The ANC team raided the premises, during which it found that mephedrone, a banned drug, was being manufactured," he said.

"While four of the accused were arrested in Mumbai, one person was held in Nalasopara," the official said.

This is one of the biggest drug hauls by the city police in recent times, he added.

Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant a psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)