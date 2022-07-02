J Dey murder convict flees to Nepal post parole

Deepak Sisodia, who was serving life term, was out on 45-day parole but did not return to Amravati prison; case now transferred to Uttarakhand police

Jyotirmoy Dey was shot dead near Hiranandani Gardens in Powai on June 11, 2011. File pic

Deepak Sisodia, a convict in the June 2011 murder of journalist J Dey, mid-day’s special investigation editor, has not reported to the prison authority after his 45-day parole ended on March 8. Maharashtra prison officials registered a case in the matter and transferred it to Haldwani police station in Uttarakhand, Sisodia’s home turf where his wife and guarantor of parole Neelam resides, to investigate the matter. Uttarakhand cops suspect Sisodia has escaped to a safe haven in Nepal.

Sisodia had helped Dey’s shooters acquire a gun. A special MCOCA court on May 2, 2018 sentenced Sisodia, gangster Chhota Rajan and seven others to life imprisonment.

‘Had opposed parole’

Sources in the Maharashtra police told mid-day that state police had visited Nainital and met Haldwani cops to understand if Sisodia’s request for parole should be granted. Harbans Singh, superintendent of police, Haldwani City, told mid-day, “We had suggested that the parole not be granted as he may abscond… Now, our suspicion has come true and he has not reported back to Amravati jail.”

After Sisodia did not report to the prison, Amravati prison authority filed a case against him under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC at Frezerpura police station on March 22. Anil Kuralkar, senior inspector, Frezerpura police station, confirmed that the case has been transferred to their counterpart in Haldwani, Nainital.

Joint effort

As the matter involves both Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, police chiefs of both states were involved in the transfer of the case. “The files have come to us. We will first investigate to see if Sisodia had arrived in Haldwani after he was granted parole, and then apprise the authority concerned,” said Haldwani City SP Singh.

Local sources in Haldwani told mid-day that the police have formed teams to track down Sisodia. Senior inspector Harendra Chowdhary from Haldwani police station said, “Sisodia might have escaped to Nepal… It is very easy for hardened criminals to abscond to safe havens. Our teams are working to trace his whereabouts.” Investigating officer Sub-inspector Nitin Bahuguna said, “I had visited Sisodia’s house in Jeetpur Negi but his wife and son were not there.”

08

Day in March when Sisodia’s parole ended