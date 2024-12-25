CM Fadnavis said, "The solution is that the judicial system should provide justice quickly and there should be awareness in society"

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded to the recent Kalyan rape case, stating that there was an urgent need for quick judicial action and greater societal awareness, reported the ANI.

Speaking on the incident, CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "Unfortunately, these incidents are happening in the society. The solution is that the judicial system should provide justice quickly and there should be awareness in society."

He stated that 95 per cent of such crimes are committed by relatives and acquaintances, calling it both a law-and-order issue and a deeper societal problem.

CM Fadnavis said, "There should be sensitivity towards women and girls in the society," according to the ANI.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis also hit out at the Congress party, accusing them of distorting speeches to tarnish the reputation of national leaders.

CM Fadnavis said, "Congress always fears that no one should become bigger than the Nehru-Gandhi family. That is why they always insulted Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," as per the ANI.

He called on Congress to apologise for their actions, particularly accusing them of "editing and cutting" speeches, such as that of BJP leaders Amit Shah and PM Modi.

"What they did with Amit Shah is the cheapness of politics because BJP, Amit Shah and PM Modi cannot insult BR Ambedkar even in their dreams," Fadnavis stated, adding that Congress has "lost its ground" and that every move by the Congress is to "regain the ground."

On Tuesday, Devendra Fadnavis had accused the Congress party of playing politics by sharing an edited video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar.

CM Fadnavis demanded an apology from the Congress, alleging that they had disrupted the Parliament session. "The Congress party should first apologise for editing the statement of Home Minister Amit Shah and politicising it. They disrupted the Parliament session. Prime Minister Modi, during his speech in Parliament, exposed how the Congress has repeatedly insulted the Constitution--from Nehru to Indira, from Rajiv to Sonia," CM Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister added that the Congress was frustrated after PM Modi "exposed" their leaders for "continuously insulting" the Constitution.

(with ANI inputs)