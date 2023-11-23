The EOW of the Mumbai Police issued summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Amol Kirtikar and Suraj Chavan in connection with the 'Khichdi scam', the police said

Suraj Chavan. File Pic

Listen to this article Khichdi scam: Mumbai Police's EOW to question Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Suraj Chavan, Amol Kirtikar x 00:00

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police is likely to question two Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders. The EOW on Thursday issued summons to Uddhav thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar and Yuva Sena functionary Suraj Chavan in connection with the alleged 'Khichdi scam', the police said, according to the PTI.

The two leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) have been called for questioning in connection with the alleged scam in 'khichdi' distribution during the Covid-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday, the PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have been asked to appear before the EOW officials on November 25, an official said.

Suraj Chavan, who is said to be a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray was earlier questioned by the EOW in July this year, he said.

In September, Amol Kirtikar had appeared before the EOW officials to record his statement.

According to the EOW, Amol Kirtikar allegedly received Rs 52 lakh, while Suraj Chavan got Rs 37 lakh from a firm that was given a contract to distribute khichdi to migrant labourers during the pandemic.

It was suspected that the money was given to Amol Kirtikar and Suraj Chavan for helping the firm get the civic contract, the official said.

Amol Kirtikar is the son of Mumbai North West Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar, who is part of the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a contractor and civic officials in connection with an alleged fraud in setting up oxygen plants in hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The case was registered on Wednesday after a probe found the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) suffered a loss of Rs 6 crore in the contract connected to oxygen plants, he said.

Contractor Romil Chheda and the BMC officials have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 418, 465, 467, 468, 471, 218, 120 (B) and 34 for cheating, forgery, causing wrongful loss, framing incorrect record to save someone from punishment and other offences, he said, as per the PTI.

As per the official, Chheda was given a contract to set up oxygen plants in nine BMC-run hospitals and two jumbo Covid-19 centres despite allegedly not having prior experience of executing such work.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!