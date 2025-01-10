Breaking News
Woman killed after colleague attacks her in broad daylight in Pune
Have asked CM to take action irrespective of party affiliations: Ajit Pawar
Teenager assaulted over affair with girl in Latur dies in hospital; 6 held
One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Ghatkopar
Four injured after massive fire breaks out at Godown in Darukhana area of Mumbai
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > BEST bus accident Mumbai court denies bail to driver Sanjay More

BEST bus accident: Mumbai court denies bail to driver Sanjay More

Updated on: 10 January,2025 04:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In his plea filed through advocate Samadhan Sulane, More had claimed the accident was the result of a mechanical fault in the bus and that he had been unjustly arrested

BEST bus accident: Mumbai court denies bail to driver Sanjay More

The bus involved in the accident. File Pic

Listen to this article
BEST bus accident: Mumbai court denies bail to driver Sanjay More
x
00:00

A Mumbai court on Friday denied bail to the driver of the bus, Sanjay More, involved in the Kurla BEST bus accident case on December 9, which had resulted in the deaths of seven persons and injured more than 40, reported the PTI.


An electric bus of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking had hit several vehicles late night that day on the arterial SG Barve Road, following which driver Sanjay More was arrested under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.


Sanjay More's bail plea was rejected by Additional Sessions Judge VM Pathade, though a detailed order has not been made available as yet, according to the PTI.


In his plea filed through advocate Samadhan Sulane, More had claimed the accident was the result of a mechanical fault in the bus and that he had been unjustly arrested.

The prosecution, however, contended no technical fault was found in the ill-fated bus.

After hearing arguments from both sides, judge Pathade rejected More's bail plea.

In December, More had approached the sessions court, seeking bail, claiming that the bus that was involved in the death of nine people and injuring 49 others, had a mechanical fault.

Sanjay More, the accused, has been asserting that he saw a spark in the bus.

“In the bail application, we are stating that the BEST bus had a mechanical fault, which may have caused the accident. The police had obtained 11 days of police custody, and now he is in judicial custody. We filed a bail application because More’s custody is no longer necessary. The court has agreed to hear the argument on January 2 and has instructed the Kurla police to submit a report on the bail application,” said Samadhan Sulane, advocate for Sanjay More had earlier stated.

mid-day had previously reported that More had claimed to have seen a small spark in the bus before losing control. However, the police said, “Though he insists that he saw a spark in the BEST bus, both the RTO and the BEST reports indicate there was no mechanical fault. The accident occurred due to the driver’s negligence.”

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kurla Bus Accident BEST Bus Bus Accident mumbai news kurla mumbai maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK