Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Labourer working in government hospital held for molesting toddler in Mumbai

Labourer working in government hospital held for molesting toddler in Mumbai

Updated on: 04 December,2024 09:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

According to the police, the girl, who is around two years, had visited a government hospital in Mumbai with her parents. When her parents were not around, an unknown man touched the girl and misbehaved with her

Representational pic

The Bhoiwada Police in Mumbai apprehended a 37-year-old labourer for allegedly molesting a toddler in a government hospital on Wednesday. 


According to the police, the girl, who is around two years, had visited a government hospital in Mumbai with her parents. "When her parents were not around, an unknown man touched the girl and misbehaved with her. It was later found that the accused was a labourer working inside the hospital. He was nabbed the same night,” an officer said.


After the incident came to light, the Bhoiwada Police registered a first information report (FIR) under the relevant sections of the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences Act and apprehended the accused. “He does not have any criminal record. We are investigating the matter further," the officer added. 


