Loan app agents part of Jamtara-type module

State Cyber tells court one arrested man, an MBA, hired at least 60-70 people to recover money from borrowers by using their morphed photos

The five men were arrested from Karnataka

The questioning of five men arrested from Karnataka on the charge of harassing borrowers of loan apps has revealed another Jamtara-type fraud module, with scammers operating from their homes and other locations as recovery agents, perpetrating crimes by morphing the photographs of borrowers of loan apps and blackmailing them. Jamtara district in Jharkhand is notorious for online frauds and is also known as the phishing capital of India.

The five men were arrested by Maharashtra Cyber, the nodal agency for cyber security and cybercrime investigation for the state, days after state home minister Dilip Walse Patil asked them to go full throttle after the harassers following a series of reports in mid-day. On Friday, the Killa court extended their custody till June 20.

Maharashtra Cyber told the court that more people are involved in this racket and only these accused and their supervisors know about them. Cops believe accused supervisor Suhail Sayyed, who is an MBA, has employed at least 60-70 people as recovery agents on the instructions of two more people who are on the run.

