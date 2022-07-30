Breaking News
Rare case where ED's 'credible' witness is life convict: Nawab Malik's lawyer
Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at film set in Andheri
Aarey metro rail carshed protest: Two FIRs lodged against 19 persons
Mumbai logs 281 Covid-19 cases, one death
Thane: Woman eatery owner murdered in Kalyan
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Loan app racket 24 year old Uttarakhand woman and Bengaluru based man emerge masterminds

Loan app racket: 24-year-old Uttarakhand woman and Bengaluru-based man emerge masterminds

Premium

Updated on: 30 July,2022 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

Uttarakhand finance wiz and Bengaluru-based Chinese techie were given charge of India operations, say Mumbai police

Loan app racket: 24-year-old Uttarakhand woman and Bengaluru-based man emerge masterminds

Crypto wallets were used to send money from India to China. Representation pic


A 24-year-old Uttarakhand woman and a Bengaluru-based man have emerged as masterminds of the loan app racket that worked like a corporate, snared thousands and extorted crores from them, according to a special investigation team set up by the Mumbai police. The police said Priyanshi Kandpal and Liang Chi Sheng worked for their Chinese masters. 

odisha mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK