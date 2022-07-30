Loan app racket: 24-year-old Uttarakhand woman and Bengaluru-based man emerge masterminds

Uttarakhand finance wiz and Bengaluru-based Chinese techie were given charge of India operations, say Mumbai police

Crypto wallets were used to send money from India to China. Representation pic

A 24-year-old Uttarakhand woman and a Bengaluru-based man have emerged as masterminds of the loan app racket that worked like a corporate, snared thousands and extorted crores from them, according to a special investigation team set up by the Mumbai police. The police said Priyanshi Kandpal and Liang Chi Sheng worked for their Chinese masters.