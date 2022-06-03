Breaking News
Updated on: 03 June,2022 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Mumbai police chief Sanjay Pandey directed the police station to file FIRs, after a mid-day correspondent raised the issue during a meeting with him on June 1

Loan apps case: Cops don’t help, what do we do, ask victims

Several victims have deleted social media accounts on their phones. Representation pic


The threat of rogue recovery agents of instant loan apps is alarmingly high across India, and Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states where borrowers have been driven to take their own lives. Yet, police are reluctant to register an FIR, despite the home minister’s clear instructions to do so.

The harassment, including circulating morphed photos of the victims, amounts to criminal offence, but police either file a non-cognisable (NC) offence or dissuade the victims from filing a complaint. Mumbai police chief Sanjay Pandey directed the police station to file FIRs, after a mid-day correspondent raised the issue during a meeting with him on June 1 evening.




After a series of reports on the issues, mid-day received a flood of messages on social media from the victims, asking for a solution, as their local police have refused to file an FIR. A 33-year-old SEO manager in digital marketing, residing in Santacruz East, approached Vakola police station to file a complaint, but instead of filing an FIR, police registered an NC offence on May 30.


