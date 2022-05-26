Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Loan apps case: No help in sight, it's a lone battle for victims

Updated on: 26 May,2022 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania , Anurag Kamble | mailbag@mid-day.com , anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

If some borrowers of instant loan apps took extreme steps to escape harassment by recovery agents, countless victims are still waiting for some police action

Korgaonkar’s parents and brother at their Malad home. Pics/Atul Kamble


Unable to bear the trauma of being labelled as a “rapist” and “killer” by recovery agents of a loan app, Malad man Sandeep Koregaonkar hanged himself on May 4. Daksha Boricha, a talented drum artist, ended her life on March 16 after rogue agents branded her family “chor”. In November 2020, Abhishek Makwana, a writer for Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma, met the same fate due to a loan app whose vasooli men called him a “cheat”. While none got timely help from the cops, thousands of harassed borrowers of these apps are living on the edge over police inaction.

Korgaonkar’s parents and brother at their Malad home. Pics/Atul Kamble
Sandeep Korgaonkar, who hanged himself on May 4




Mid-Day met several borrowers and the families of Koregaonkar, Borcha and Makwana. In all cases, the victims, whose morphed photos are being circulated among their acquaintances, have no clue about the ways to get rid of recovery agents and their messages and calls. Filing a police complaint isn’t easy. For those who succeed, the investigation moves at a snail’s pace, mid-day found.


