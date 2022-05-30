Breaking News
Nepal Army physically locates plane air crash site
Loan apps probe goes global, Maharashtra Police to approach Interpol
Cyber Cell puts up posters warning Mumbaikars about loan app scams
Mumbai: Ahead of BMC polls, BJP targets voters at booth level
Upset Govandi, Deonar locals approach NGT over delay in shifting biomedical waste plant
Watch video: CCTV footage shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Loan apps probe goes global, Maharashtra Police to approach Interpol

Loan apps probe goes global, Maharashtra Police to approach Interpol

Updated on: 30 May,2022 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

State police plan to approach Interpol through the CBI, as they hunt for further details of companies hosting fraud loan apps

Loan apps probe goes global, Maharashtra Police to approach Interpol

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil with police at his bungalow in Malabar Hill, on May 25. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


After the home minister ordered a speedy probe into the instant loan racket, the Maharashtra police’s cyber cell is considering approaching the Interpol through the CBI, said a highly placed source in the police department. Police recently learnt that loan sharks are pulling the strings from Nepal and the money extorted from the victims is routed to China, the state police seek to gather more details of the foreign companies hosting the apps. The lenders, through their recovery agents, have harassed the borrowers, and driven some of them to suicide.
 
A senior officer told mid-day that the police will submit a report to the Maharashtra home minister after the initial investigation in the case. They will request the minister to seek the central government’s help in getting the Interpol involved, so that they can collect crucial information in the case. The development follows a meeting Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil held with a team of mid-day and the top brass of the state police on May 25. Patil instructed the police to show results in 10 days.

“Many foreign companies have offered cloud platforms to the fraud loan apps and are also giving cloud storage for hosting them. But we won’t get the data of such companies as they are based overseas. Therefore, we need the help of Interpol for procuring the details of such companies, like the owner’s name, e-mail IDs, the person who did the registration, etc.,” said the officer.




Via MHA


Show full article

mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK