Breaking News
Cops launch probe into death of mentally ill man admitted at Thane asylum
Maharashtra: Crimes against women in state tripled in 5 year
Thane: Doctor caught red-handed trying to sell 22-day-old boy for Rs 7 lakh to woman
Mumbai: Malad blazes get BMC to set up a mini fire station in Kurar village
Mumbai: You can now blame asst commissioners for some potholed roads
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maha BJPs plot to foment riot in Trimbakeshwar foiled by villagers claims state Congress chief Nana Patole

Maha: 'BJP's plot' to foment riot in Trimbakeshwar foiled by villagers, claims state Congress chief Nana Patole

Updated on: 18 May,2023 07:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday said that local people foiled the Bharatiya Janata Party's plan to instigate a riot in the temple town of Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district

Maha: 'BJP's plot' to foment riot in Trimbakeshwar foiled by villagers, claims state Congress chief Nana Patole

File Photo

Listen to this article
Maha: 'BJP's plot' to foment riot in Trimbakeshwar foiled by villagers, claims state Congress chief Nana Patole
x
00:00

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday said that local people foiled the Bharatiya Janata Party's plan to instigate a riot in the temple town of Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district.


Tension prevailed at Trimbakeshwar, where one of the 12 Jyotirlingas is located, earlier this week when a group of people belonging to another religion were accused of trying to force entry into the temple premises to offer incense.



"The tradition of offering incense to Trimbakeshwar has been going on for hundreds of years," Patole said, speaking to reporters Mumbai. "Villagers thwarted the BJP's plan to engineer riots by taking a conciliatory stand," he claimed.


Attempts were made to spoil the atmosphere in Sambhajinagar, Akola, Shevgaon, Ahmednagar and now Trimbakeshwar, the Congress leader alleged.

It was worrisome that the BJP was creating religious tensions for political gains, but people of the state are wise and will not fall prey to these attempts, Patole said.

A Special Investigation Team was set up by deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to probe the Trimbakeshwar incident even though there had been no forced entry into the temple, he said.

The SIT should probe the role of the BJP and affiliated outfits, the Congress leader demanded.

Also read: MCOCA court in Maharashtra's Thane acquits six persons in 2006 dacoity case

Noting that Dr B R Ambedkar had once launched satyagragha for gaining entry for Dalits in the Kalaram temple in Nashik, he said today an attempt was being made to spoil atmosphere in the same district.

"The stand taken by the people of Trimbakeshwar has averted a major calamity," Patole said. (PTI)

Do you like to read while commuting?
mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra congress bharatiya janata party

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK