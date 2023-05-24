Police in Maharashtra's Thane city arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly stealing a two-wheeler only to discover that he is also named in an attempt-to-murder case in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Maha: Man held for two-wheeler theft; police discover attempt-to-murder case against him in UP x 00:00

Police in Maharashtra's Thane city arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly stealing a two-wheeler only to discover that he is also named in an attempt-to-murder case in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

According to Uttam Sonawane, senior inspector of Kapurbawdi police station, a bike worth Rs 1.5 lakh was stolen from their jurisdiction on the intervening night of May 18-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police worked on various leads, including CCTV footage, and found that one Sarvesh Kumar Vinod Mishra, who worked as a security guard, had committed the theft, he said.

Police also learnt that Mishra was on his way to his hometown Prayagraj in UP. They took him into custody at Madvani in Madhya Pradesh.

Mishra's arrest led to the recovery of the two-wheeler, he said.

As they studied his background, police discovered that Mishra was also involved in an attempt-to-murder case in UP in the past. He then escaped to Thane and worked as a security guard, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.