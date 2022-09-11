Maharashtra: 18-year-old found dead in residential building in Mira Road

The body of the deceased boy was found in a passageway on the second floor of the residential building where he lived in Shanti Park area, an official from Mira Road police station said
Representational Pic
An 18-year-old boy was found dead in a residential building in Mira Road area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, police said.
The body of the boy identified as Aryan Singh was found in a passageway on the second floor of the residential building where he lived in Shanti Park area, an official from Mira Road police station in Thane said.
Also Read: Mumbai: Gold worth over Rs 5 cr seized at airport, six Sudanese nationals held
A cleaning staff of the building found the boy lying dead on the floor and informed the society office bearers who in turn alerted the police, he said.
According to family members, the boy had stepped out of the flat on the third floor of the building on Saturday night for some work and never returned, the official said.
The police have registered a case of accidental death and further probe is underway, he said.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever