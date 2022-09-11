Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: Finally, NHAI puts up signboard to warn motorists at mishap site
Mumbai: Liberian national arrested for luring three in job racket
Mumbai: Rain to continue, but temperature will go up
Mumbai: People share their scary stories about stalkers
Mumbai: 11 electrocuted in Panvel city during Ganesh visarjan, decorator booked
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra 18 year old found dead in residential building in Mira Road

Maharashtra: 18-year-old found dead in residential building in Mira Road

Updated on: 11 September,2022 09:43 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The body of the deceased boy was found in a passageway on the second floor of the residential building where he lived in Shanti Park area, an official from Mira Road police station said

Maharashtra: 18-year-old found dead in residential building in Mira Road

Representational Pic


An 18-year-old boy was found dead in a residential building in Mira Road area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, police said.


The body of the boy identified as Aryan Singh was found in a passageway on the second floor of the residential building where he lived in Shanti Park area, an official from Mira Road police station in Thane said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Gold worth over Rs 5 cr seized at airport, six Sudanese nationals held


A cleaning staff of the building found the boy lying dead on the floor and informed the society office bearers who in turn alerted the police, he said.

According to family members, the boy had stepped out of the flat on the third floor of the building on Saturday night for some work and never returned, the official said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and further probe is underway, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Did you know there is a Government Press library at Charni Road?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra thane thane crime

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK