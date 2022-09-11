Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bank manager in Nagpur duped of Rs 40 lakh by man posing as firm director

Updated on: 11 September,2022 09:22 PM IST  |  Nagpur
The police said, the manager received a WhatsApp call purportedly from the director of a firm which held a current account in the branch asking the banker to release money as a payment

The manager of a leading bank in Ramdaspeth in Nagpur was duped of Rs 40 lakh by a man who posed as a functionary of a firm that had an account with the branch, a police official said on Sunday.


A police official said, the manager received a Whatsapp call purportedly from the director of a firm which held a current account in the branch asking the banker to release money as payment to some groups.

"The man imitated the voice of the firm's director and told the branch manager that he would give details of cheques etc for the payment procedure. Chaudhary transferred Rs 27.35 lakh and 12.50 lakh in two tranches to four accounts," he said.

After Chaudhary called the firm's office for confirmation of receipt of payment, he was told no one had called from the firm, the Bajaj police station official said.

A case of cheating and other offences has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprit, he added. 

