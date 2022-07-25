Maharashtra: 2 poachers held with desi gun, live ammunition in Thane

Forest officers nabbed the duo from Shahapur forest following specific input; accused remanded in forest custody

The two accused arrested from Shahapur forest

Armed poachers were arrested from Shahapur forest range in Thane on Friday. Forest department staffers have recovered a desi gun and live ammunition from the two accused.

Sachin Repal, deputy conservator of forest, Shahapur Forest Department, told mid-day, “We got a tip-off that some people had ventured into the forest in Shahapur with the intention of poaching wild animals. Acting on the information, our staff laid a trap and arrested two people along with a desi gun and live rounds on Friday around 9.30 pm. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Forest Act and further investigation is in progress.”

The accused—Gurudev Balaram Daki, a resident of Waghbil in Thane, and Shankar Balu Shid, a resident of Gokulgaon in Shahapur—had ventured into the forest near Dahivali village. When forest officers were approaching, they tried to escape but were nabbed.

Both the accused were produced before the court and have been remanded in forest custody for three days.

Sources told mid-day that forest officers are trying to check if the duo is a part of a bigger group involved in other poaching incidents.

Earlier in 2020, forest officers had arrested eight people from Shahapur for setting up traps in the forest.