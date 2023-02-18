Maharashtra: 46-year-old doctor kills self in Thane

The doctor did not leave behind any suicide note, though a will was found near his body, said police. In the will, the doctor said that all his properties be transferred to his wife's name, said the official

A 46-year-old doctor died allegedly by suicide at his home in Maharashtra's Thane city, a day after he resigned from civic-run KEM hospital in Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

Dr Pawan Sable's wife and children had been living separately for the past few weeks. He was allegedly drinking too much, said the official citing preliminary investigation.

Around 9 am on Friday, Sable's driver went to his home in the Manpada area in Thane but got no response from him, said the official.

The driver then alerted his wife who came and opened the door and found Sable's body hanging from a ceiling fan, said senior inspector Girish Gode of the Chitalsar police station.

Sable who worked as an assistant professor at KEM hospital had resigned from his job and his resignation was accepted on February 17, said the official.

The doctor did not leave behind any suicide note, though a will was found near his body, said police. In the will, the doctor said that all his properties be transferred to his wife's name, said the official.

