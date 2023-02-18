Breaking News
Maharashtra: 46-year-old doctor kills self in Thane

Updated on: 18 February,2023 04:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The doctor did not leave behind any suicide note, though a will was found near his body, said police. In the will, the doctor said that all his properties be transferred to his wife's name, said the official

Representational Pic


A 46-year-old doctor died allegedly by suicide at his home in Maharashtra's Thane city, a day after he resigned from civic-run KEM hospital in Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.


Dr Pawan Sable's wife and children had been living separately for the past few weeks. He was allegedly drinking too much, said the official citing preliminary investigation.



Around 9 am on Friday, Sable's driver went to his home in the Manpada area in Thane but got no response from him, said the official.


The driver then alerted his wife who came and opened the door and found Sable's body hanging from a ceiling fan, said senior inspector Girish Gode of the Chitalsar police station.

Sable who worked as an assistant professor at KEM hospital had resigned from his job and his resignation was accepted on February 17, said the official.

The doctor did not leave behind any suicide note, though a will was found near his body, said police. In the will, the doctor said that all his properties be transferred to his wife's name, said the official.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

