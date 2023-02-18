Maharashtra: Man acquitted in abetment of suicide case by Thane court

In her order of February 14, the details of which were made available on Saturday, Additional Sessions Judge Rachna R Tehra said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the accused under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code

A Thane court in Maharashtra has acquitted a 47-year-old businessman from Chennai in Tamil Nadu in an abetment of suicide case involving the wife of a jeweller.

In her order of February 14, the details of which were made available on Saturday, Additional Sessions Judge Rachna R Tehra said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against Akash Bhandari under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused and 37-year-old wife of the jeweller, a resident of Bhayander in the district, knew each other well, as per the prosecution.

When she ended her life on February 26, 2016, the last unanswered calls on her phone were of Bhandari, after which the latter was booked.

The court in Thane, while acquitting Bhandari, said there were several "contradictions and omissions in the evidence of the prosecution witnesses" and "it cannot be inferred the accused had in any manner instigated or abetted the deceased to commit suicide".

