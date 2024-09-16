The accused's daughter conducted tuition classes, and the girl was one of her students. The girl complained to her aunt that the accused had molested her following which her family filed a police complaint, an official said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Septuagenarian held for molesting 9-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Kolhapur x 00:00

A septuagenarian has been arrested for allegedly molesting his daughter's 9-year-old student in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint by the girl's family, the police on Sunday registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the 73-year-old accused, an official said.

The incident occurred in the Radhanagari area in the first week of September, he said.

The accused's daughter conducted tuition classes, and the girl was one of her students. The girl complained to her aunt that the accused had molested her, the official said, according to the PTI.

The accused has been remanded in police custody, and further probe is underway, the official said.

Physical education teacher held for molesting schoolgirl

In an another incident, last week, the Thane Police had arrested a teacher of a private school in Ulhasnagar township of Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl student, an official had earlier said on Saturday, according to the PTI.

The accused, a physical education teacher, was arrested last week on Friday, an official of Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar said.

"The teacher allegedly molested the girl on the school premises. She later told her parents about the incident, following which they approached the police and lodged a complaint on Thursday," he said.

On the complaint from the family of the girl, a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered by the police which arrested the accused.

Further investigations into the matter were going on, the police officials said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a sanitation worker from Bhayander in Thane district was arrested for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl, a police official said on Friday.

The 58-year-old accused, who was held on Wednesday, is accused of molesting the girl inside a lift and also threatening her against revealing the ordeal to anyone, the Bhayander police station official said.

He was charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)