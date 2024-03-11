ATS has arrested a 30-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly sharing information about restricted areas in the country with a Pakistan-based intelligence operative (PIO), the ATS said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra ATS arrests 30-year-old man for sharing sensitive info with Pakistan intelligence operative x 00:00

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 30-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly sharing information about restricted areas in the country with a Pakistan-based intelligence operative (PIO), the ATS said on Monday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, during a probe, the ATS found the accused was in touch with the PIO from November 2021 to May 2023 via Facebook and WhatsApp and shared the sensitive information multiple times through those social media platforms, the ATS said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, who was staying in Navi Mumbai, adjoining the state capital, shared information about restricted areas in India with the PIO, it said, as per the PTI.

A case has been registered against the man and the PIO and the Navi Mumbai unit of ATS is conducting further probe into it, the release said.

Meanwhile, in January, Maharashtra ATS had arrested a man from Nashik district for alleged links with ISIS, the officials had earlier said.

According to the officials, during the ATS investigation, it was revealed that the accused, a resident of Nashik city, had been in continuous communication with a foreign entity associated with ISIS, a proscribed organization banned by the Government of India.

According to the officials, during the ATS investigation, it was revealed that the accused, a resident of Nashik city, had been in continuous communication with a foreign entity associated with ISIS, a proscribed organization banned by the Government of India.

The arrest was made today, and electronic devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards, a laptop, and a pendrive, along with incriminating documents, were seized during the ATS search.

According to an ATS official, many associates of the accused are under investigation across multiple states. "The investigation indicates that the accused, showing signs of radicalization in recent years, actively supported ISIS by transferring funds to the aforementioned foreign entity," the official added.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Maharashtra has registered a case under sections 39(1)(a), 40(1)(b)(c) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 against the suspect.

"The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody for seven days, extending up to January 31. Further investigation is being conducted by the ATS," said the police official.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!