The arrested illegal immigrants were working as masons in Navi Mumbai. They are from two districts in Bangladesh

Representative Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra ATS arrests 5 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay from Navi Mumbai x 00:00

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals from Navi Mumbai for residing in the country without valid documents, according to officials.

According to the PTI report, the arrested persons named Aahat Jamal Sheikh (22), Rebul Samad Sheikh (40), Ronney Soriful Khan, aged 25, Julu Billal Sharif aged 28 and Mohammad Munir Mohammad Siraj Mulla (49) were working as masons in Navi Mumbai. They are from two districts in Bangladesh, a police official told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police official said that the ATS was acting on a tip-off. A PTI report quoted him saying, "Acting on a tip-off, the ATS led the operation and arrested five Bangladeshis, who were found living in India without valid documents. They were nabbed from Janai Compound and near Shivaji Talao, both in Ghansoli."

The accused were arrested under the Foreigners Act of 1946 and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules of 1950 in response to a complaint filed by an ATS police sub-inspector.

The Rabale police in Navi Mumbai have filed a First Information Report (FIR) and detained the suspects for further investigation.

"They were arrested under provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, following a complaint lodged by a police sub-inspector attached to the ATS. The Rabale police in Navi Mumbai registered an FIR and took the individuals into custody," the official said per news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, in another incident from the Palghar district of Maharashtra, a 22-year-old woman reportedly forced her live-in partner to marry her, leading to her murder by strangulation. Days after the murder was discovered, the perpetrator, a 26-year-old man named Minazuddin Abdul Ajij Mulla, was apprehended in West Bengal, the home state of both the victim and the accused.

When the woman's decomposing body was found in a rented room in Dahanu, Palghar district, on March 15, the crime was made public. According to PTI, the case was first investigated as an accidental death but was later changed to a murder investigation when the autopsy revealed that the victim had died by strangulation.

The perpetrator, who went by the pseudonym Ravindra Reddy, was found in the South 24 Parganas area of West Bengal, according to the PTI report. In Dahanu, he had taken on the role of the victim's wife and hired a room.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!