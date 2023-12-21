The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested two Bangladeshi citizens living illegally in Navi Mumbai, said an official from the Maharashtra ATS

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra ATS arrests two Bangladeshi citizens living illegally in Navi Mumbai x 00:00

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested two Bangladeshi citizens living illegally in Navi Mumbai, said an official from the Maharashtra ATS, reported the ANI.

According to the news agency, the ATS officials raided a residential area in Navi Mumbai's Kamothe township and arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for staying in the country illegally.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the recent past when illegal immigrants from Bangladesh have been arrested in Maharashtra.

Earlier this month, acting on a tip-off, a joint team of ATS and Pune police raided the residences of the suspects on Monday and arrested them. The arrests follow a joint operation between the ATS and Pune Rural Police, which arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals from Narayangaon town in Pune district for allegedly staying illegally in India, as per the ANI.

The Mumbai Crime Branch also arrested nine Bangladeshi citizens who were involved in making fake Aadhaar cards and illegally transferring money from India to Bangladesh.

"A total of nine Bangladesh citizens have been arrested. Their modus operandi was that they used to transfer money from India to Bangladesh illegally. More people seem to be involved in this. It is a kind of hawala transaction. The money trial is currently under investigation. They used to transfer money through individuals who were crossing borders from India to Bangladesh or vice versa," Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raj Tilak Roushan said, according to ANI.

The money trial is currently under investigation. The arrests were made in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.

"They made fake Aadhaar cards after coming to India and with the help of fake documents, they opened bank accounts and then they posed as Indian citizens without disclosing their identity," the DCP added.

Speaking about the arrests, the DCP said, "Some people have been arrested from Mumbai, some from Thane and the others from Navi Mumbai."

Meanwhile, in its ongoing crackdown on the Bangladeshi illegal immigration and hawala racket, the Crime Branch Unit VI last week arrested two more accused from Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, taking the arrest count to 11. The duo, arrested on Thursday night have been identified as Mohammed Yunus Abdul Sheikh (32) and Mohammed Riyaz Ul Abdul Mandal (47). They are alleged to have been providing funds for illegal immigration across the India-Bangladesh border.

(with ANI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!