Maharashtra ATS arrests youth from UP for links with Lashkar-e-Taiba

State ATS takes custody from UP counterpart for probe into a case involving recruitment, funding for LeT

Police took the custody of Inamul Haq through transit remand, on Sunday. Representation pic

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism squad has arrested a 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with an investigation into the recruitment of operatives for terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).



The accused, identified as Inamul Haq, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in March 2022. He allegedly had links with LeT and was radicalising the youth. Haq was taken into custody through transit remand on Sunday, said an officer of the Maharashtra ATS.



“The accused has been taken into custody in an ongoing investigation in which one Junaid Mohammed Ata Mohammed, 28, was arrested on May 24, 2022,” the officer added.

“The primary investigation suggests that Haq was in contact with Junaid in the past. We are now probing his exact role in the case which pertains to funding and recruitment for LeT. He will be produced before a court in Pune where we are seeking his custody for further interrogation,” the officer said.

As per the preliminary investigation, Junaid, a native of Khamgaon in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, was working in Pune, and was in touch with some active members of LeT network via social media, said ATS.

Show full article