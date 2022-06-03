Maharashtra ATS nabs LeT operative from Jammu and Kashmir

The arrested accused was the handler of a Pune-based recruiter, who was apprehended earlier, and had direct touch with LeT operatives in Pakistan

The accused was arrested on Thursday and is being brought to Maharashtra on transit remand. Representation pic

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police arrested a Laskkar-E-Taiba (LeT) operative from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The accused, Aftab Hussain Shah, 28, was in direct contact with his handlers in Pakistan and was planning to carry out different terror activities across India.

The Maharashtra ATS earlier arrested Junaid Mohammed from Pune who was recruiting people through social media on the instructions of Shah. The ATS has found five different Facebook accounts which Junaid has used to recruit people to carry out terror activity and recce different sensitive locations including defence establishments. “During the probe we found that his handlers are in J&K, accordingly our team was deployed last month. The team worked for almost a week and with the help of local police successfully nabbed a handler,” a senior officer said.

“Since the last few days, three teams of Maharashtra ATS were conducting searches and making enquiries at various places in Kargil, Ganderbal, Srinagar areas in coordination with local police. On Wednesday evening, a well-armed team reached Kishtwar, 211 km from Srinagar, and apprehended Aftab Hussain Shah,” ATS said in a statement.

