Maharashtra: Banned tobacco products worth more than Rs 8 lakh seized from vehicle in Thane

Banned tobacco products worth over Rs 8 lakh were seized from a transport vehicle in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The vehicle was intercepted by the police and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials at Dhamankar Naka on a tip-off on Sunday afternoon, he said.

"A stock of banned products of various tobacco brands worth Rs 8,06,750 was seized from the intercepted tempo," the official said, as per the PTI.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Food and Drug Administration regulations against two occupants of the vehicle. Nobody has been arrested so far.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Thane, a gang of 13 men struck an industrial unit and robbed its workers of their gold chains and other valuables collectively worth Rs 72,000 in Mankoli village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred in the wee hours on December 13 at a cable manufacturing unit, an official said.

"The gang members used ladders to jump into the company premises between 2.17 am and 2.37 am. They assaulted workers sleeping in the godown, tied them up, and relieved them of their belongings, including gold chains and rings," the official said, adding one of the gang members kept a vigil outside the company premises.

All of them fled on motorcycles and a transport vehicle, the official said, according to the PTI.

An FIR was registered on Sunday under sections 395 (Punishment for dacoity) and 347 (Wrongful confinement to extort property) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

On Sunday, two persons were held in Murbad area of Thane district in Maharashtra for allegedly severing the limbs of a man over a previous enmity, an police official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

Sushil Bhoir was attacked with a chopper and other sharp weapons on Friday and he is currently getting treatment in a Mumbai hospital, Senior Inspector Prasad Pandhare of Murbad police station said, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

