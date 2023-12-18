Breaking News
Maharashtra: Gang of 13 men loots valuables from workers at company in Thane
DRI nabs man suspected of smuggling drugs, seizes cocaine worth Rs 40 crore
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal
Gokhale bridge: Some trains to be affected due to construction of ROB, says WR
Thane run-over case: Bureaucrat's son, two others get bail day after arrest
Union government issues advisory amidst Covid-19 surge and detection of JN.1 variant
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Banned tobacco products worth more than Rs 8 lakh seized from vehicle in Thane

Maharashtra: Banned tobacco products worth more than Rs 8 lakh seized from vehicle in Thane

Updated on: 18 December,2023 10:01 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Banned tobacco products worth over Rs 8 lakh were seized from a transport vehicle in Bhiwandi city of Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said

Maharashtra: Banned tobacco products worth more than Rs 8 lakh seized from vehicle in Thane

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Banned tobacco products worth more than Rs 8 lakh seized from vehicle in Thane
x
00:00

Banned tobacco products worth over Rs 8 lakh were seized from a transport vehicle in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.


The vehicle was intercepted by the police and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials at Dhamankar Naka on a tip-off on Sunday afternoon, he said.


"A stock of banned products of various tobacco brands worth Rs 8,06,750 was seized from the intercepted tempo," the official said, as per the PTI.


A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Food and Drug Administration regulations against two occupants of the vehicle. Nobody has been arrested so far.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Thane, a gang of 13 men struck an industrial unit and robbed its workers of their gold chains and other valuables collectively worth Rs 72,000 in Mankoli village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred in the wee hours on December 13 at a cable manufacturing unit, an official said.

"The gang members used ladders to jump into the company premises between 2.17 am and 2.37 am. They assaulted workers sleeping in the godown, tied them up, and relieved them of their belongings, including gold chains and rings," the official said, adding one of the gang members kept a vigil outside the company premises.
All of them fled on motorcycles and a transport vehicle, the official said, according to the PTI.

An FIR was registered on Sunday under sections 395 (Punishment for dacoity) and 347 (Wrongful confinement to extort property) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

On Sunday, two persons were held in Murbad area of Thane district in Maharashtra for allegedly severing the limbs of a man over a previous enmity, an police official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

Sushil Bhoir was attacked with a chopper and other sharp weapons on Friday and he is currently getting treatment in a Mumbai hospital, Senior Inspector Prasad Pandhare of Murbad police station said, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you have a fixed sleep-wake cycle?
maharashtra thane crime Crime News mumbai crime news thane

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK