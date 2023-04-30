The accused persons showed the victim a bogus email and documents in the name of an international bank to gain his trust, an official said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Bizman falls prey to 'money doubling' promise, loses Rs 2 cr; one held x 00:00

A man has been arrested from Mumbai while his four accomplices are on the run for allegedly cheating a businessman from Thane district of Maharashtra of Rs 2 crore under the pretext of doubling the money, police said on Sunday.

The accused persons showed the victim a bogus email and documents in the name of an international bank to gain his trust, an official said.

Also Read: Nagpur: Two die after inhaling smoke caused by fire in their room

However, they never paid the promised money and also refused to return Rs 2 crore, following which the businessman approached the police, he said.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Further investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever