Maharashtra: Builder shot dead, brother injured in Ambernath; hunt on for culprits

Four unidentified persons came in a car and shot builder Tushar Gunjal dead and injured his brother Ganesh near the office of the duo at around 3pm

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A real estate developer was shot dead and his brother sustained bullet injuries in Ambernath area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, a police official said.

Four unidentified persons came in a car and shot builder Tushar Gunjal dead and injured his brother Ganesh near the office of the duo at around 3pm, he said.

Also Read: Woman dead, 25 other passengers injured as bus falls off flyover in Aligarh

Confirming the incident, Thane city police spokesperson Sudhakar Humbe said a probe had begun and teams were out to nab the accused.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.