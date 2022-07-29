Breaking News
Maharashtra: Builder shot dead, brother injured in Ambernath; hunt on for culprits

Updated on: 29 July,2022 05:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Four unidentified persons came in a car and shot builder Tushar Gunjal dead and injured his brother Ganesh near the office of the duo at around 3pm

A real estate developer was shot dead and his brother sustained bullet injuries in Ambernath area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, a police official said.

Four unidentified persons came in a car and shot builder Tushar Gunjal dead and injured his brother Ganesh near the office of the duo at around 3pm, he said.

Confirming the incident, Thane city police spokesperson Sudhakar Humbe said a probe had begun and teams were out to nab the accused.

