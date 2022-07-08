Breaking News
Maharashtra: Cannabis worth Rs 11 lakh seized in Thane, one held

Updated on: 08 July,2022 05:49 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The police team surrounded a tempo and nabbed the driver. On searching the vehicle, the police found 10 sacks containing the contraband, a police officer said

Representation Pic


Thane police seized 110 kg of cannabis and arrested one person for smuggling the contraband. The total amount of the seized cannabis is estimated worth Rs 11 lakh, police said on Friday, the PTI reported.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime unit V (Wagle Estate) laid a trap near Kapurbawdi fire station around 9 pm on Thursday and intercepted a tempo, senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said, as per the PTI.




The police team surrounded the tempo, nabbed the driver and searched the vehicle to find 10 gunny sacks containing the contraband, he said.


The police arrested tempo driver Ambalal Jagdish Jat and seized the substance worth Rs 11 lakh, the official said, adding that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in this regard. 

(with PTI inputs)

