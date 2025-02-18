Breaking News
Car driver rams vehicle into Mira Road residential society, injures security guards

Updated on: 18 February,2025 09:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

According to the police, the incident occurred at JP North Barcelona Building Society in Vinay Nagar, Mira Road

The police are investigating the matter

In a shocking incident, a car driver allegedly rammed his vehicle into a residential society in Mira Road area of Thane district in Maharashtra, the officials said on Tuesday.


The driver also allegedly attempted to run over the society's watchman, said the officials, adding that the vehicle driver got aggressive after the society's security guards denied him entry with the car.  


According to the police, the incident occurred at JP North Barcelona Building Society in Vinay Nagar, Mira Road. The driver attacked around seven security guards, and 2–3 other people were also injured in the incident.  


The Kashigaon Police in Mira Road have registered an FIR in this matter.

The suspect fled away from the spot following the incident.

The entire incident was captured by the locals and also recorded in CCTV cameras of the society.

According to eyewitnesses, the security guard identified as Rakeshwar Singh said, at 6:30 pm on Monday, three people in a car entered the society. I stopped them and asked for the flat number they wanted to visit. However, they attacked me and started ramming the car into me and other security guards. They also allegedly tried to kill us with their vehicle. All three were drunk. We informed the police and registered an FIR.

A police officer from Kashigaon Police station said, "We have registered the FIR and are tracing the suspect using the car number and the CCTV footage."

