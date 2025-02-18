The constable had illegally seized trucks carrying stone gravel at Shirsad Naka and demanded a Rs 1 lakh bribe per truck for releasing them, an ACB release stated

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested two police constables and another person for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe for releasing trucks belonging to a stone gravel trader in Palghar district in Maharashtra, the officials said, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the police constables, Datta Shinde and Shriram Dakhure, were deputed to the district collector's flying squad, while another accused Trunal Dhanu (37) works as a private driver.

The trader approached the Palghar unit of ACB, following which officials visited the spot.

The policemen were held while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 through the third accused, the ACB stated.

An FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway.

173 Maharashtra officials investigated for corruption yet to be suspended, reveals ACB report

Meanwhile, a report released by the Anti-Corruption Bureau has revealed that as many as 173 public servants across Maharashtra, who have been investigated for corruption-related offences since 2012, are yet to face suspension, reported the PTI.

According to PTI, the report, highlights concerns over the delay in administrative action against officials accused of graft. These officials include 30 from Class I, 29 from Class II, 106 from Class III, and eight from Class IV, all of whom have been under investigation for corruption between January 1, 2012, and January 31, 2024, yet remain in service without suspension.

The report further details that the Mumbai range accounts for the highest number of such cases, with 46 pending suspensions. Thane follows closely with 38 cases, while Aurangabad has 22, Pune 18, Nashik 16, Nagpur 12, Amravati 11, and Nanded 10.

The education and sports departments rank highest in terms of officials awaiting suspension, with 41 cases under their purview. The Urban Development-II department, which includes municipal councils and corporations, has 36 cases, while the police, jails, and home guards collectively account for 25, as per the PTI.

The report also highlights that 22 public servants who have already been convicted in corruption cases are still awaiting dismissal from service. A significant majority of these convicted officials belong to Class III services, the news agency reported.

