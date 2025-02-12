Breaking News
Updated on: 12 February,2025 08:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The bribe amount was transferred through UPI into the suspects’ wife’s account, the CBI said in a statement

Representational Pic/File

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Senior Statistical Officer from the National Statistical Survey Office (NSSO) in Belapur area of Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant.


The bribe was transferred through UPI into the officer’s wife’s account, the CBI said in a statement.


According to CBI officials, the complainant is the Director of a private firm in Bhandup, and his father is the proprietor of another private company in Byculla. Both companies deal in manufacturing plastic files and folders. The complainant received multiple notices (on October 1, November 26, and December 24, 2024) requiring him to file the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) Returns. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant for assistance in filing the returns.


The complainant transferred the bribe amount of Rs 10,000 through UPI to the account of the officer's wife.

The CBI initiated an investigation, leading to the officer's arrest on February 10, 2025.

He was produced before a court on February 11 and was sent to custody for two days, until February 13, the officials said.

The CBI is further investigating the matter.

