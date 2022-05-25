Breaking News
Maharashtra: Case against cop for raping woman colleague in Palghar

Updated on: 25 May,2022 10:58 AM IST  |  Palghar
The accused and the woman constable, both aged 28, were posted at the same police station in Palghar district

Police have registered a case against a constable for allegedly raping and cheating a woman colleague in Maharashtra, an official said on May 25.

The accused and the woman constable, both aged 28, were posted at the same police station in Palghar district.




The woman in her police complaint alleged that the accused raped her on several occasions under the pretext of marrying her, but did not fulfil the promise, the official from Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police commissionerate said.


