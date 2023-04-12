Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 136 cr on pre-monsoon road repairs
Mumbai: 2,507 people died on railway tracks in 2022
IIT-Bombay student death case: ‘Darshan Solanki, Arman had normal chat before suicide’
Rapper booked for 'defamatory' song: ‘My brother has been missing for 5 days’
Mumbai: Two questions that helped crack MBBS student murder
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Case against Thane automobile dealer for cheating car operator of Rs 8 lakh

Maharashtra: Case against Thane automobile dealer for cheating car operator of Rs 8 lakh

Updated on: 12 April,2023 12:59 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

No arrest has been made so far, a probe was on into the case, an official said

Maharashtra: Case against Thane automobile dealer for cheating car operator of Rs 8 lakh

Representational Pic


The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against an automobile dealer from Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly cheating a travel car operator of more than Rs 8 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.


The accused and the victim got acquainted at a food outlet.



The victim expressed the desire to purchase a car following which the accused offered him a vehicle at Rs 8.99 lakh, inclusive of the registration, delivery and other charges, an official from Nhava Sheva police station said.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Three held for killing shop owner in Thane

The victim paid more than Rs 8 lakh in February this year, but the car was not delivered to him. When the victim reminded the accused about it, the latter gave evasive replies, he said.

The victim then filed a complaint, based on which the police registered a case on Sunday against the automobile dealer under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that a probe was on into the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra thane thane crime navi mumbai news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK