Maha: CBI arrests Railway Protection Force official, aide for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

The CBI's Nagpur-based anti-corruption branch on Friday caught the RFP inspector and his aide through whom he had demanded and accepted the bribe, the official said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a man for releasing his father who had been arrested in two cases in Maharashtra's Akola district, an official said on Saturday.

The CBI's Nagpur-based anti-corruption branch on Friday caught the RFP inspector and his aide through whom he had demanded and accepted the bribe, the official said.

As per the complaint, the accused official allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from the son of a furniture store owner, who was arrested in two cases for buying and storing stolen goods in his shop, he said.

After negotiations, the accused official agreed to settle for Rs 3 lakh, which was to be paid to him in three instalments, the official said.

A team of CBI officers laid a trap and caught the inspector red-handed and booked his aide as a co-accused in the case registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a gram sevak for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 to facilitate property tax assessment for a house in a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Also read: Central Railway appeals passengers not to misuse alarm chain pulling

Based on a complaint, the ACB's Thane unit laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting Rs 10,000 at the Ovli gram panchayat office in Bhiwandi on Thursday, the official said.

The complainant had built a house in the limits of Ovli village and had applied for assessment of property tax and the gram panchayat started taxing his property from March 1, he said.

The accused had demanded Rs 15,000 from the complainant to facilitate the tax assessment, he said.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the arrested accused, the official added. (PTI)